Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Could Look Like As Catwoman

If one Quantico and Baywatch star decides to enter the DC Extended Universe, there’s one character she could definitely play.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece, which depicts Priyanka Chopra as a live-action version of Catwoman. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For today’s #dailyps @PriyankaChopra #catwoman go to my stories for zoom in #priyankachopra A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

The piece gives the DC Comics fan-favorite a more modern update, with purple-tinted hair and some Harley Quinn-esque tattoos. While that aesthetic might not line up with some fans’ perception of the character, it certainly could be seen in the in-development Gotham City Sirens film.

Chopra has been a popular ‘fancast’ for comic book roles for quite some time, with fans campaigning for everything from Kate Kane/Batwoman to Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. The possibility of her playing Catwoman has been floated around pretty regularly by fans, making this BossLogic piece even more awesome.

Thankfully, Chopra seems very on board for the idea of appearing in a comic book film, addressing the possibility earlier this year.

“My dream part is, now that I’m working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part.” Chopra revealed. “When I think of American movies, they’ve had superheroes for aeons right? So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting super power.”

Chopra isn’t the only actress who has been suggested for the DCEU’s Catwoman. Eiza Gonzalez, Eliza Dushku, Lena Headey, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Bennett, and even former Catwoman Anne Hathaway have all been tied to the role at one point or another.