Production Wraps on Swamp Thing’s First Season

Henderson Wade, the actor who plays Matt Cable on the forthcoming Swamp Thing series on DC Universe, posted to Instagram that the season has wrapped. Last month, the season was reportedly shortened, with production halted and the end of the season reworked to accommodate the new episode count. At the time, it was not clear when the show would go back in front of cameras to finish out its run, although that has apparently happened now. The first reports claimed that the future of DC Universe was in question in light of WarnerMedia’s planned streaming service, although those reports appear to be unfounded, with the Swamp Thing changes in fact being a byproduct of creative choices made by the producers and Warner Bros. Television.

Wade shared the image along with a little commentary, which you can see below. Additionally, his co-star Virginia Madsen shared an image from the set, and might be the first person officially involved with the series to suggest the possibility of a sixth season. You can find that post below, too.

The series follows Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp virus in a small Louisiana town. However, things change when she discovers that the swamp itself holds a few terrifying secrets. As these secrets come to light, Alec Holland (Andy Bean) mysteriously transforms into the Swamp Thing creature (Derek Mears).

Swamp Thing will mostly draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, but Wan previously revealed that it would also take some notes from the classic love story Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s a human story,” Wan explained. “Basically, it’s Beauty and the Beast. It’s about this guy struggling to find his humanity as he’s transforming and becoming more and more of a monster.

“[Like Aquaman, Swamp Thing is] another piece of property where I think the source material is amazing, with lots of really fascinating characters.”

The rest of Swamp Thing‘s cast includes Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

Swamp Thing will premiere on May 31 on DC Universe.

