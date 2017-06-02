Wonder Woman Creator's Granddaughter Denounces ‘Professor Marston’ Biopic
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women officially debuted this weekend, giving audiences a look at the life of Wonder Woman's creator, William Moulton Marston. But according to Marston's real life granddaughter, the film doesn't exactly reflect the true story.
In a recent interview with BigFanBoy, Christie Marston spoke quite a bit about the film, and argued that it does not depict real life events. Marston claims that the film's director, Angela Robinson, chose to completely fabricate elements of the story, and did not choose to reach out to the family before writing the script.
"No, there was no contact." Marston revealed. "In an interview, Angela Robinson said that she made the choice to not talk to anybody because she wanted to use her own 'interpretation'. Both the depiction of the family and Wonder Woman's origins are made up."
Marston also said that the film sexualizes the polyamorous relationship between William Marston (Luke Evans), his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).
"[Elizabeth] and [Olive] were as sisters." Marston explained. "This, by the way, is not from a child's POV; I was very close to [Elizabeth] as an adult. My grandfather died before I was born, so I only know him [through] family stories. No love triangle ever even hinted at – and [Elizabeth] was very broad-minded and very open, so if it existed, she had no reason to hide it – especially from me… we discussed all aspects of life and human psychology."
In particular, Marston highlighted a scene shown throughout the film's promotional material, where Olive is shown dressing in a Wonder Woman-like fetish outfit.
"Yes," Marston revealed, "the bit with [Olive] dressing as Wonder Woman is purely Hollywood."
In the days leading up to and after Professor Marston's debut, Marston has been pretty outspoken about the film - particularly, it's misleading marketing campaign.
"This film has no relationship to Wonder Woman, other than using the name to sell to the public." Marston claimed to BigFanBoy. "They are riding the coattails of the very (rightfully!) successful Wonder Woman movie – even to the point of copying the promo posters."
While the film's cast have argued that the film wasn't trying to cash in on Wonder Woman's success, it appears that Marston believes differently. She even took to Twitter to highlight the comparison, sharing two similar looking posters for the two films.
This is SO wrong. Wonder Woman should be about Truth!
Marston then hammered home the inaccuracy of Professor Marston's story, sparking the hashtag #LassoTheTruth. In the days since, Wonder Woman actors Lynda Carter and Susan Eisenberg have joined in on the campaign.
#LassoTheTruth
At the end of the day, Marston said she understands why the project was marketed the way it was, but wishes that the true story could eventually be told.
"I do not know if Angela Robinson pitched her project to the studios as 'the true story'." Marston explained. "If so, it's easy to see why she made the sale – sex does sell. There is a very well researched project out there being pitched right now; not only is it honest, but much, much more interesting!"
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women is in theaters now.