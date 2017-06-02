Wonder Woman Creator's Granddaughter Denounces ‘Professor Marston’ Biopic

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women officially debuted this weekend, giving audiences a look at the life of Wonder Woman's creator, William Moulton Marston. But according to Marston's real life granddaughter, the film doesn't exactly reflect the true story.

In a recent interview with BigFanBoy, Christie Marston spoke quite a bit about the film, and argued that it does not depict real life events. Marston claims that the film's director, Angela Robinson, chose to completely fabricate elements of the story, and did not choose to reach out to the family before writing the script.

"No, there was no contact." Marston revealed. "In an interview, Angela Robinson said that she made the choice to not talk to anybody because she wanted to use her own 'interpretation'. Both the depiction of the family and Wonder Woman's origins are made up."

Marston also said that the film sexualizes the polyamorous relationship between William Marston (Luke Evans), his wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall), and Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote).

"[Elizabeth] and [Olive] were as sisters." Marston explained. "This, by the way, is not from a child's POV; I was very close to [Elizabeth] as an adult. My grandfather died before I was born, so I only know him [through] family stories. No love triangle ever even hinted at – and [Elizabeth] was very broad-minded and very open, so if it existed, she had no reason to hide it – especially from me… we discussed all aspects of life and human psychology."

In particular, Marston highlighted a scene shown throughout the film's promotional material, where Olive is shown dressing in a Wonder Woman-like fetish outfit.

"Yes," Marston revealed, "the bit with [Olive] dressing as Wonder Woman is purely Hollywood."