Rebecca Romijn Wants To Be a ‘Wonder Woman’ Amazon

Rebecca Romijn, the actress whose credits include X-Men and The Punisher, returns to the comic book movie world again this fall with The Death of Superman, in which she plays Lois Lane.

Appearing opposite her husband Jerry O’Connell, Romijn — who recently joined the cast of Star Trek Discovery — told reporters at Comic Con International in San Diego last week that she has never entirely discounted new superhero roles — although the one she wants now took a little prodding.

“For a log time, I was really hoping I could do Black Widow, which they’re now doing obviously — but no…” Romijn started, before her co-star and husband interjected.

“No, when we saw Wonder Woman, what was the first thing you said when you saw that opening scene?” Prompted Jerry O’Connell.

“I want to be on that island!” Romijn fairly shouted. “Why am I not on that island?! I wanted to be in that fight scene so bad!”

O’Connell, for his part, noted that given his wife’s supermodel height, she would make a perfect Amazon, and that the DC movie Universe should get on it.

Romijn and O’Connell will appear together in the upcoming animated films The Death of Superman and Reign of the Supermen, based loosely on the storylines of the same name published between 1992 and 1994. In the first film, Lois and Clark struggle to define their relationship after Clark reveals himself as Superman to her, and she is forced (along with the rest of the world) to mourn the loss of the love of her life after he is killed battling Doomsday.

Romijn might be the best way to get your fix of Lois Lane just now — the character has been largely written out of Brian Michael Bendis’s recently-relaunched Superman and Action Comics, although Bendis proves that will not last long, and that he will not tease out Lois’s story for very long before paying it off.

The second Wonder Woman film, which apparently takes place in the ’80s, is filming now. The first was the best-reviewed of DC’s movies and one of the best-reviewed comic book movies of all time, leaving a high bar for the sequel to attempt to clear.

