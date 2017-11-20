Exclusive Clip: Reign Begins to “Wake Up” in Tonight’s ‘Supergirl’

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at tonight’s episode of Supergirl, in the form of a scene that sees Samantha beginning to test the limits of her newfound abilities.

It also reveals something of a dark side, which could prove foreshadowing on her road to becoming Reign.

“I think Reign is going to surprise people,” series star Melissa Benoist said of this year’s villain. “She is pretty spectacular to behold, and she definitely will give Supergirl the fight of her life. I think what sets her aside from the villains that we’ve seen– the big bads that we’ve seen up to this point on the show, she has a really surprising back story that’s quite grounded, that gets you really invested in who she really is fundamentally.”

You can check out the scene above, and the official synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Wake Up,” below.

When Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and the team discover an alien ship has crash landed deep underwater beneath National City, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is called in to investigate. Meanwhile, Hank (David Harewood) attempts to bond with his father, Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly). Samantha (Odette Annable), eager for some understanding of the changes she has been experiencing, looks to her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), for answers. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas and Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.