Batman Unburied Casts Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon and More

During DC FanDome on Saturday, Warner Bros., DC, and Spotify announced the final casting for its upcoming scripted podcast . A DC FanDome newsflash revealed that Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Diary of a Future President, Big Mouth) is playing Barbar Gordon in this psychological thriller from David S. Goyer. Barbara Gordon is the daughter of former police commissioner Jim Gordon and a star detective for the Gotham City Police Department. According to details provided by the studios, Barbara will grapple with her ethics as she tries to keep within the lines of police work yet finds herself drawn to Batman’s vigilante justice.

Also joining the cast is Sam Witwer (The Mist, Supergirl) as the cannibalistic serial killer called The Harvester; Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy, Central Park) as Kell, a medical student helping Bruce Wayne; Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block, Diary of a Future President, How to Get Away with Murder) as Barbara Gordon’s partner Renee Montoya, Jim Pirri (Penguins of Madagascar) as Arnold Flass, a corrupt cop using his badge for personal gain. You can watch the cast announcement below, featuring Batman Unburied.

Winston Duke (Nine Days, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Us) leads Batman Unburied‘s cast as Bruce Wayne. The rest of the ensemble includes Hasan Minhaj (, Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick, Lost) as Thomas Wayne, Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors) as Martha Wayne, Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Peter Pan, Black Hawk Down) as Alfred, John Rhys-Davies (Lord of The Rings, Indiana Jones) as Dr. Hunter, and Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest) as Vicki Vale.

The official synopsis for Batman Unburied describes the podcast as “a psychological thriller that takes us on a new journey deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne introducing a slew of dark twists and turns with a number of classic Batman Super-Villains. When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the Super Hero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.”

