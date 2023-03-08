Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo Wraps Filming on Final Season

The first season of Fear the Walking Dead introduced Colman Domingo's Victor Strand as a cunning conman who would do anything to survive in the walker apocalypse. And now that the Walking Dead spin-off is in the final stretch of filming its eighth and final season, it's no surprise that Strand — who in season 7 survived the nuclear fallout of Texas and the fallout of war with his closest friend, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — is still standing by the Fear the Walking Dead series finale. Instead, the question becomes: will Strand make it out of Fear alive?

As viewers await to learn whether the complex and complicated survivor will walk into the sunset, Domingo bid farewell to Victor Strand in an Instagram post announcing his series wrap on Fear the Walking Dead after eight years and eight seasons.

"Victor Strand and Fear the Walking Dead changed my life. That is a series wrap on my guy!!!!," the Emmy-winning actor captioned the sunset photo. "All love for my dear casts of 8 Seasons, writers, producers, above the line, below the line, guests, weirdos, fans, fans, fans and fans. It's been great!"

Ahead of the premiere of the two-part, 12-episode final season premiering May 14th on AMC and AMC+, Domingo added: "Thank you to my partners at AMC. I have much much love for you all. Thank you for pouring into me."

Following the departure of Debnam-Carey at the end of season 7, Domingo is the only cast member to have appeared across all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead. The final season reunites Domingo with his cast mate and close friend Kim Dickens, whose Madison Clark returned to the spin-off in last year's season finale after it was revealed she survived her apparent death in season 4.

"What I loved about Victor, he's like a cat with nine lives," Domingo told PopCulture.com last year. "He keeps evolving. Every season we've made decisions on how unique he is, how different he is, what is his new operating systems. And they keep evolving. So I think he's an ever-evolving character. And I do think that it'll be interesting to see him in his own spinoff called Strand. Why not?"

Domingo previously revealed his pitch for a potential Strand-centric spinoff, comparing his skilled survivor to "the James Bond of the zombie apocalypse."

Along with reprising his Emmy-winning role as Ali in HBO's Euphoria, Domingo next appears in the role of Mister in director Blitz Bazawule's musical adaptation of The Color Purple opposite Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Taylor. Domingo will also star in The Madness, an upcoming conspiracy thriller limited series for Netflix.

Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades star in Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season, premiering Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

