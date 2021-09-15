Batman Unburied Casts Hasan Minhaj As The Riddler

Batman Unburied has its version of The Riddler in Hasan Minhaj. The actor will get his chance to test Bruce Wayne’s mental mettle according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter. For the fans who are unaware, this is a Spotify series that tweaks the formula of The Caped Crusader quite a bit. David S. Goyer, who wrote Christopher Nolan’s classic The Dark Knight, is aboard to write this story. Minaj is of course a beloved comedian from both his stand-up and The Patriot Act on Netflix. In other casting news, Lance Roddick will be Thomas Wayne in the podcast. Batman’s mom, Martha Wayne, will be played by Toks Olagundoye. Geek culture fixture Ashly Burch will play Vicki Vale. And John Rhys-Davies will bring Dr. Hunter to life. People are really excited to see what DC Comics can do with this massive audio platform. As these projects succeed, podcasts could become a new medium to test ideas out and connect with comic readers. It will be interesting to see what the Netflix star brings to one of Batman’s biggest adversaries.

“As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer for Spotify told fans when the deal was announced last year. “We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” Robert Steele and Peter Girardi shared in a joint statement. “Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space.”

Spotify dropped a description of the series:

“When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman.”

What do you think of Minhaj as The Riddler? Let us know down in the comments!