Robert Pattinson’s Batman Costume Gets Colorful Redesign From BossLogic

Matt Reeves almost broke the internet when he revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson in the new Batman costume. We only got to see it briefly and from the torso up, and it was cloaked in dark and red light, again obscuring a truly clear look. Fans seem to be feeling quite positive about it, and while we wait for a full look at the suit, BossLogic has given us a new version to look at, which infuses the black suit with some nice color, and we’re digging it. The regular version of the suit is mostly black it seems, but in this new version, BossLogic goes for a more classic comic look, which you can see below.

As you can see in the image, this suit is based on the classic blue, yellow, and gray costume. The cowl and cape are redone in a gorgeous blue color, while the suit itself is a darker gray. The symbol stays metallic black, but there is now a yellow circle behind it, just like the comics. You can check it all out below.

"Bout to head out to watch @SonicMovie But here is one since some were telling me to add some colors 😁🙏 #TheBatman"

Bout to head out to watch @SonicMovie

But here is one since some were telling me to add some colors 😁🙏 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/GLlSSL9zXi — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 15, 2020

Now, we’re not sure how the yellow oval behind the black symbol would look in a live-action film like this, but we do kind of want to see it at least for a bit, perhaps as he’s experimenting with looks for the suit during its creation.

As for the regular suit, it looks more rugged than the Ben Affleck suit, and a bit more cobbled together than the suit seen in Christian Bale’s films. We can’t wait to see it in all its glory, especially in regards to the utility belt, which is one of the more identifiable pieces of the suit.

So Batman fans, what do you think of BossLogic's redesign?