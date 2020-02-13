The Batman: Here's a Better Look at Robert Pattinson's New Costume

Director Matt Reeves has teased that his The Batman would be a dark film, with the release of his camera test online confirming that he wasn't kidding. Fans have been waiting for quite some time to get a hint of what star Robert Pattinson would look like as the Caped Crusader, with the footage offering only a glimpse at what the detective would look like in the new film. In hopes of getting a better look at the details of the suit, we've brightened up a few images from the camera test to uncover some of the suit's details, which you can see below.

Along with these first looks at the costumed character, Reeves revealed that the film is set to explore Bruce Wayne's second year as the Dark Knight, shifting the timeline forward from the origin story we got with Batman Begins back in 2005.

Set photos from the film have started to spring up on the internet, though none of them offer a solid look at Pattinson as the iconic character. Similarly to how director Todd Phillips released a camera test of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck once filming on Joker began, Reeves followed suit by teasing fans with how the hero will look instead of forcing fans to seek out low quality looks at the character.

(Photo: Vimeo, Matt Reeves)

(Photo: Vimeo, Matt Reeves)

(Photo: Vimeo, Matt Reeves)

(Photo: Vimeo, Matt Reeves)

When enhancing the exposure of the footage, we lose some of the quality and mood of the gritty footage, but with the original footage being so dark, these images at least give us a slightly better look at the costume itself.

This look at the film offers us better insight into the noir tone that Reeves has been adamant about conveying.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves revealed during an interview last year. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is slated to land in theaters on June 25, 2021.

What do you think about the costume? Let us know in the comments below!

