Robert Pattinson Says He Absolutely Can’t Talk About Batman

Last week, DC fans got a major shock when it was announced that Robert Pattinson is going to play the new movie Batman, in Matt Reeves upcoming reboot film. As it turned out, Pattinson is actually in the final running to play Batman, with X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult also in consideration.

Well, since that series of Batman casting reveals dropped, we’ve heard little or nothing about which actor Warner Bros. is choosing for the role. That’s created some major tension for fans, as half of them seem to support the idea of Pattinson taking on the challenge, while the other half are freaking out at the thought of the ‘Twilight Guy’ playing Batman.

Well, there’s one person who can’t share in all the opinionated discourse about Robert Pattinson playing Batman: Pattinson himself!

Pattinson was attending the Cannes Film Festival this year to promote his new film The Lighthouse. While doing press for that film, Pattinson was asked about his potential role as Batman, by French magazine Gala. The only thing the actor would say in response to that question was that, “I’m sorry, but I absolutely can’t talk about that.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has had to hand an iron curtain around his responses to press: during a different Q&A at Cannes, Pattinson also had the following exchange with reporters (via Indie Wire):

“He had prepared a pat answer for any press queries about his pending deal on Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” “I am only answering questions about ‘The Lighthouse,’” he said, smiling,” Indie Wire wrote.

The current insider word is that Warner Bros. is putting Robert Pattinson through rigorous auditions, to see if he will truly be the right fit for Batman. If that’s truly the case, then it’s all too understandable that Pattinson wouldn’t be flapping his lips in public: part of any actor getting to play Batman is, in part, being able to handle the intense scrutiny form press and fans who will be asking questions all throughout the Batman movie-making process.

Given the modern state of fandoms, it’s equally not surprising that Batman fans are already launching petitions to keep Robert Pattinson from playing The Dark Knight. The specter of Twilight still looms dark and heavy over Pattinson’s career – despite the fact that the actor has branched out into many different kinds of projects (most of them being bold and risky roles in director-driven projects). If anything, The Batman could be the way that Pattinson finally proves his naysayers wrong, and delivers the kind of blockbuster movie performance that finally wipes away his Twilight persona for good.

But first, there’s the small step of actually landing the role.

