Rumor: Peter Jackson May Be Considering a DC Comics Movie

Could Peter Jackson be headed to the DC Cinematic Universe?

Jackson is known for his big-screen translation of a franchise many thought couldn’t be filmed in Lord of the Rings, and it seems he is at least considering a DC project. TheOneRing.net revealed that nothing is confirmed, but said: “Decisions are being made by Peter Jackson and his NZ crew: Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is referring to the new Lord of the Rings television series in development over at Amazon, which has already been given a multiple season order. You might think that would be old hat for Jackson, as he’s already brought Lord of the Rings to the big screen, but the new series will actually be a prequel and will take place in the world of Middle-earth before Tolkien’s first Lord of the Rings book, Fellowship of the Ring.

Decisions are being made by Peter Jackson and his NZ crew: Return to Middle-earth with Amazon, or play in the DC Universe? pic.twitter.com/tjF7B0PSAX — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) May 9, 2018

It stands to reason then that there might be something worth exploring for the director, even if he chooses to return to Middle-earth.

Still, the proposition of a DC project has huge potential, and the director certainly could have his pick of options over at Warner Bros. He could choose to take on a lesser-known character and truly make it his own or he could choose to take a more established property and work his movie magic with it.

Right now there are already films in development for Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Nightwing, Green Lantern Corps, Flash, Nightwing, Batgirl, Suicide Squad, Deathstroke, Shazam, Black Adam, Gotham City Sirens, Harley Quinn, and Joker, but that still leaves plenty of room for Jackson to maneuver.

Plus, some of those projects have been lost in development limbo, so there’s nothing that says he can’t just hop aboard one of those to get the ship running. If we had our druthers having Jackson working with the Justice League Dark project in some way would be fantastic, as he knows had to flesh out a world filled with surreal but realistic looking characters and surroundings.

Can you imagine Jackson getting his hands on someone like Etrigan or Constantine? Yeah, we would love to see it.

Who knows though, maybe he takes the reins of a Justice League sequel or the next big Superman film. The potential is high, but Jackson has experienced a great deal of success in the Lord of the Rings universe, so you can’t blame him for going that route either.

Jackson’s new project Mortal Engines hits later this year.