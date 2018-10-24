Warner Bros. Sends a ‘Green Lantern’ Happy Birthday Wish to Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, and Warner Bros. can’t help but poke fun at the actor’s much less successful superhero outing.

Of course, we’re talking about Green Lantern, the 2011 movie that starred Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan and was panned by both critics and fans. Even though the success of Deadpool has sent Reynolds into a new level of stardom, the ghost of Green Lantern past continues to haunt him in the form of the Warner Bros. Twitter account.

“In brightest day, in blackest night, you won’t want to ignore our party invite,” the tweet reads, playing off of the mantra of the Green Lantern Corps. “Happy Birthday, [Ryan Reynolds]!”

In brightest day, in blackest night, you won’t want to ignore our party invite. Happy Birthday, @vancityreynolds! pic.twitter.com/e1Ozic0fff — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) October 23, 2018

While the failed Green Lantern movie has become the butt of plenty of jokes, Reynolds said at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year that he doesn’t exactly regret taking the role. Both Green Lantern and X-Men Origins provided him with plenty of experience, and fantastic comedy material.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” he said. “Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them. As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

“The weird plot twist was, somehow, some way, Deadpool got reinvigorated at Fox while [Green Lantern] was happening. … What a lot of people don’t know is [writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick] flew to New Orleans and, while I was shooting Green Lantern, we were actually all together writing Deadpool,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were breaking the story of the original Deadpool movie in a house that was being paid for by Green Lantern‘s dime.”

Thankfully, Reynolds was able to put the past behind him, and the record-breaking Deadpool franchise was born. Be sure to head over to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday!