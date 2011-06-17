Ryan Reynolds Preps For Green Lantern Watch Party With Aviation Gin

✖

Ryan Reynolds is ready to watch Green Lantern for the first time and he’s got some Aviation Gin to tide himself over. The DC Comics film star told fans to get ready for a Watch Party on social media an hour ago and the hive has assembled. His turn as the Lantern was maligned, but there were some fans calling for him to get a spot in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a nod to the fans. While that looks like it didn’t shake out, there’s no time like the present to revisit one of DC’s stranger cinematic offerings. Reynolds has been no stranger to making light of some of his career missteps. The Deadpool series is chock full of jokes about X-Men: Origins and Green Lantern. So, this will be a lot of fun that no one expected on St. Patrick’s Day this year. Check out his post down below:

"Excited to see the Snyder Cut," Reynolds wrote in his Twitter post. "But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay”

He looks to be rocking that signature bottle that is a bit smaller than the one he announced in a social media ad late last year.

“It’s back to school time, which this year, has a whole new meaning,” Reynolds explained. “That’s why today, I’m introducing Aviation American Gin Home School edition. It’s just like the classic delicious Aviation Gin that you love, but with more ounces. It can help with a variety of subjects. Fourth-grade geography, whatever the f*** new math is. And revisiting your own long-forgotten middle school traumas.”

Reynolds would also explain his approach to these viral ads in some comments to Adweek last fall.

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” the Deadpool star said. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

