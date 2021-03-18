Zack Snyder's Justice League: Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern Cameo was Considered

✖

Around the time that Zack Snyder's Justice League was confirmed to be on the way from WarnerMedia rumors began to fly that the director was looking to have Ryan Reynolds appear as Green Lantern in the film. Even as recently as this February there was speculation that it could still happen but Reynolds himself shot it down. Now though, with the four-hour extended cut of the movie debuting in a matter of hours, Zack Snyder himself has confirmed that there was an idea to bring Green Lantern into the movie and not only did they want Ryan Reynolds to appear, they wanted his Green Lantern to be present with another member of the Corps.

"There was another idea that I had for the Green Lantern that wasn't Ryan," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter. "And so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern. (Reynolds would have been there) as well as another Lantern, but that's a different story." The director was cryptic about all of this in the interview, not even hinting at what character this other Lantern might have been, let alone how they'd explain Reynolds version being there. In the end, it's something that fans will no doubt be asking him about for years to come.

Coincidentally, before the above interview with Snyder was published, Ryan Reynolds himself made reference to his own excitement to watching the Snyder Cut of Justice League. Before he would do that though he said he was going to do something else he'd never done before, watch 2011's Green Lantern. The maligned misfire from Warner Bros. starring Reynolds premiered in 2011 to poor reviews and even worse box office returns. Reynolds quickly bounced back though and has made fun of the movie and his appearance in it in the years since, including a post-credit scene in Deadpool 2 where he (as the Marvel hero) shoots himself in the head while reading the script for the movie.

All four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18. The film was recently confirmed to be Rated-R for "violence and some language," something Snyder previously predicted thanks to the amount of fight scenes and, as he put it, a sequence where Batman drops an F-bomb.

