Sam Littlefield On The Challenges of Playing Mouse, Batwoman’s Most Ever-Changing Character

In this week’s episode of Batwoman, the first season reaches its 2019 finale (notwithstanding “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which is being treated as its own series, much like a real comic book crossover would) with a showdown between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Batwoman (Ruby Rose) that sees the villain — and of course her faithful right hand Mouse (Sam Littlefield) — making their biggest play yet. The results leave a room full of people’s lives hanging in the balance as the pair set up their “Mad Tea-Party,” a long game aimed at getting revenge on the people Alice most believes have wronged her. As you might expect, Kate has a somewhat different view of the whole affair.

Mouse is a new addition to the canon, but he’s making a big impression on the first half of Batwoman‘s first year. Disguised as Jacob Kane, the mimic has been able to infiltrate both the Kane family and the Crows.

“I honestly feel like every script [changes my view of Mouse],” Littlefield told ComicBook.com. “It changes and bobs and weaves in so many directions that I feel like I’m constantly getting surprised by what is coming my way. Rachel started with this series and I came in a little bit later, and so she took me under her wing. It’s almost a contest with the two of us, where we just try and be as bold and challenging to each other in these themes — and to me, that more than anything has been a guiding force that I always can depend on, that dynamic. And then whatever else comes my way along the way is just new candy that I get to enjoy and play with in a new way.”

He did admit that while he sometimes had to figure out the kind of body language and approximate a voice for somebody that Mouse is mimicking, most of that happens in post-production. He doesn’t consider that his skillset and instead was hired for his look and what he can bring to the character of Mouse when he’s, y’know…Mouse.

“There’s some really interesting stuff that I obviously can’t talk about right now, but Mouse is going to be exploring and understanding about himself and his upbringing and his life,” Littlefield said. “To me it’s what gets me out of bed and makes me excited to play this card, is the exploring those unknowns of who he is with or without Beth.”

Those unknown present both opportunities and challenges, especially for a character who does not have a direct comic book corollary, Littlefield admitted.

“It’s been an interesting exercise for me in a lot of ways because [the show] does move so quickly that I can’t be precious with my ideas about how to play Mouse and what has inspired in the creation of Mouse,” Littlefield explained. “I’ve embraced flying with it and letting the writers just tell me where to take him. But I’m a lover of research. I really depend on it. When I first came into the character, having done the research that I did and making up whatever ideas I had, I do draw from that. I mean, spontaneity in this has become a true friend of mine in particular with this character in this show.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “A Mad Tea-Party” will air on December 1st. The series will then take part in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover before going on hiatus until January.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.