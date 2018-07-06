San Diego Comic-Con Teasing ‘Gotham’ Final Season Sneak Peek

When Warner Bros. TV announced the full line-up for next month’s San Deigo Comic-Con, Gotham fans were disappointed to learn that the beloved Batman prequel series wouldn’t have a panel or presentation, despite the fact that it’s heading into its fifth and final season. Now however, it looks as though Gotham is showing up after all.

The official Comic-Con International website released the full programming schedule for the first two days of the convention, including descriptions of every panel and event. This includes the Warner Bros. TV presentation that’s set to take place on Wednesday, July 18.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It had been revealed that the studio would be airing the premiere of new series Manifest during the presentation, as well as new footage from Freedom Fighters: The Ray and The 100. But this new description reveals that WBTV is also looking to air a special sneak peek of Gotham at that time as well.

Here’s what the description says:

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue their annual Preview Night tradition with the exclusive world premiere screening of new series Manifest as well as sneak peeks at fan favorites The 100 and Gotham. Plus, brand-new episodes of Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

Something from Gotham will be shown at the first night of Comic-Con, but we don’t know exactly what the footage will contain. Last month, producer Danny Cannon posted on Instagram that filming on the final season wouldn’t begin until July 23, the day after Comic-Con ends. If that’s truly the case, there won’t be any new Gotham footage to show.

So, that leaves two options for this sneak peek. It could be a video of the cast and producers talking about what’s to come in the new season, thanking fans for the journey that they’ve been through over the past few years. Then again, it could also be unseen footage from the finale that will be used to tease Season 5.

Either way, Gotham is sending something to San Diego Comic-Con next month, and all the fans out there can now begin getting excited for the show’s fifth and final season in 2019.

What do you think Gotham will show off at SDCC this year? Let us know your best predictions in the comments below!