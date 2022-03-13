Saturday Night Live Hosts Catwoman Reunion For Zoe Kravitz’s Hosting Debut

Zoe Kravitz made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this week, and it was a reunion for the ages. Since Kravitz is playing Catwoman/Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, 30 Rock went all out to pay homage. SNL mainstay Kate McKinnon appeared dressed as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman during Kravitz’s opening monologue and shortly after, Ego Nwodim showed up dressed as Eartha Kitt’s version of the character.

To cap it all off, Aidy Bryant ended the sketch by appearing as a regular ol’ “Cat Woman” while Chriss Redd pulled out his best Katt Williams impression. See the entire moment below.

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

Earlier this month, another Catwoman even offered Kravitz advice. Halle Berry warned the star to be careful in case the movie ended up falling flat.

“I haven’t seen it yet. But, get ready! They might come for you,” Berry opined. “But don’t let that affect her interpretation of who she thinks Catwoman might be. And I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

https://twitter.com/wx_freak/status/1502867468406116352?s=20&t=fydX5rGKVbZAHn3W4iqdgQ

Zoe kravitz catwoman, Kate McKinnon coming out as Michelle Pfieffer catwoman from Batman Returns! And Eartha Kitt catwoman from 1966 Batman tv show🤣🤣🤣They doing too damn much! I loved it. #SNL #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/9Ten37cbQy — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) March 13, 2022

You love to see some Eartha Kitt Catwoman love. #SNL pic.twitter.com/I8KPCAvUq4 — Nick (@subjectburst) March 13, 2022

https://twitter.com/katsterevin/status/1502868728630947842?s=20&t=fydX5rGKVbZAHn3W4iqdgQ

https://twitter.com/Paper_Heart_Jen/status/1502868127692075012?s=20&t=fydX5rGKVbZAHn3W4iqdgQ

Saturday Night Live is streaming its entire library on Peacock while Kravitz can be seen in The Batman, now showing exclusively in theaters.