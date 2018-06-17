Amazon Studios Has Been Talking About ‘Lucifer’

Last month, FOX made the controversial decision to cancel Lucifer, the fan-favorite TV series, following the conclusion of its third season, and fans have been petitioning for another network or service to save the series ever since. While all has been quiet on the Lucifer front to this point, it sounds like there may be hope over at Amazon.

According to new Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, the streaming service has held conversations about potentially giving new life to Lucifer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking to Deadline on Thursday, Salke confirmed that talks surrounding Lucifer‘s renewal were taking place as recently as last week.

“We were talking about Lucifer,” Salke said. “I’m not sure where we are on that. I know that international, especially the UK group, was really bullish on that show, I haven’t checked in on that today (Thursday), but I heard conversations were ongoing on that yesterday.”

It sounds some of the brass at Amazon, particularly overseas, are high on Lucifer, and could be in position to make a move to save it. After all, Amazon has already gained popularity this year by adding another cancelled series to its ranks.

Just days after Syfy made the decision to cancel The Expanse, Amazon, the streaming home for the series, gave it a permanent home. These talks mean that it may do the same for Lucifer.

Of all the networks and streaming services to bring back Lucifer for a fourth season, Amazon wasn’t heavily mentioned as a potential suitor. Many thought that The CW, which is already home to several DC Comics TV series, would be the perfect network to step in and save Lucifer, but that didn’t work out.

If a decision to bring Lucifer is going to be made, it will likely need to happen in the next week. According to star Lauren German, the final date for Lucifer to be renewed is June 16.

“It’s beautiful. I can’t tell you guys how hard it is to hear that the show is ending and then she and I come out here and see all of you and then online the hashtags and the petitions being signed and the campaigns that are going,” German said. “We don’t know that stuff’s gonna happen. It just pops up and it’s just, you know it’s heartwarming, it’s amazing and I don’t know if all of you know basically you know Fox has cancelled us, so we won’t be happening on Fox, but there’s a chance that a streaming network might pick us up and that would have to happen by June 16th. It’s like we can’t contractually audition for anything until June 16th and then, sadly, we are free to go after that. So, we’re just praying, praying it happens.”

Do you think Amazon will step in and give new life to Lucifer? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!