Mad Magazine Fans Turn to Petitions and Twitter in Last Ditch Effort to Save Publication

MAD Magazine fans are going to new lengths in their attempts to save the publication. DC revealed on Wednesday that it would no longer create new content for MAD Magazine. After almost 70 years, MAD will be pulled from newsstands and sold exclusively to the direct market and subscribers with reprinted content. Having been in publication since 1952, Mad has picked up many fans, including some celebrities. These fans are taking to Twitter and online petitions to try to save the MAD Magazine they know and love.

“Hey @DCcomics: please don’t cancel @MADMagazine!” A Series of Unfortunate Events star Neil Patrick Harris tweeted. Losing satire is the LAST thing we need right now. The future of the weirdos who will change the world depends on it! #SaveMADmagazine”

Star Wars star Mark Hamill reminded fans that the fight isn’t over yet. “It seems the demise of @MADmagazine has been greatly exaggerated… It’s not over yet! #MoreMadPlease #SaveMadMagazine”

Melissa Leman launched a petition on Change.org to save MAD Magazine, or at least for DC to sell the magazine to someone else more interested in reviving it. “MAD Magazine has, for over half a century, been the leading satire magazine. It has been the home of many of the greatest cartoonists of all time, such as Antonio Prohías, Sergio Aragones, Peter Kuper, Duck Edwing, Bob Clarke, and more. Art Spiegelman said, “The message Mad had in general is, ‘The media is lying to you, and we are part of the media.’ It was basically … ‘Think for yourselves, kids.’” a message that is desperately needed in today’s society that blindly follows what they’re told…

..Recently, under Bill Morrison, the magazine had begun to undergo a renaissance and received critical success, all while successfully being brought into the 21st century, but that meant nothing to DC Comics, who fired Bill to cut costs back in January.

Now they have announced that MAD will only be publishing reruns because they no longer think the magazine is worth the cost to keep it going. Why bother to keep putting out new quality content when they can milk 70 years worth of content, and continue treating MAD like the red-headed child they only adopted to get access to the family fortune?

DC comics, either save MAD Magazine and allow more new content to be created, or sell MAD Magazine and everything ever published under the title to a company that cares about them.”

Do you think DC should listen to these fans and save MAD Magazine? Let us know in the comments.