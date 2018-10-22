Preview: Kit’s Story Could Mean The End For Portland In ‘Scarlet’ #3

The world of Scarlet is not the easiest place to live, something Kit knows all too well.

The latest chapter of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev‘s acclaimed series Scarlet features the story of Kit, a hairstylist who thanks to her sister is faced with a very angry ex-boyfriend. He doesn’t seem to care about destroying the shop, regardless of who is around, and sadly the police aren’t any help either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, they manage to screw up in more ways than one, as their absence paves the way for a second encounter that we hope she manages to survive. Thing is, this story is titled “The Story of Kit, the woman who destroyed Portland”, so it seems she has a much larger role to play in the fate of this city.

You can check out the exclusive preview of Scarlet #3 in the gallery.

Scarlet #3 is written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Alex Maleev, and you check out the official description below.

“From the Eisner Award-winning team that brought you Daredevil and Iron Man comes the latest chapter in their critically acclaimed series SCARLET. Scarlet has fought back against the corruption that destroyed her life—and now the next American revolution is underway!

The city of Portland has been shut down—or, in the eyes of some, taken hostage—and Scarlet must decide how far she is willing to take her crusade. Enter Kit, the woman who will reduce Portland to rubble.

SCARLET tells the story of a generation pushed too far in an alternative world we may soon find ourselves in as created by writer Brian Michael Bendis (SUPERMAN and ACTION COMICS) and artist Alex Maleev.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7633]

For those unfamiliar with Scarlet, you can check out the official description to issue #1 of this latest volume of the series below.

“SCARLET tells the story of a woman whose life has been ripped apart by police corruption. When she pushes back, she starts a chain reaction of events that will bring about the next American Revolution.

In this brand-new, new reader-friendly chapter, fully painted by Eisner Award-winning artist Alex Maleev, SCARLET tells the story of what happens when one young woman is pushed too far—and what one country will do to stop her.”

Scarlet #3 is in comic stores on October 24th.