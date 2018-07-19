‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Offers to Help ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi With a SDCC Dance Party

San Diego Comic-Con is underway, and it looks like two DC superheroes are celebrating in a pretty unique way.

Zachary Levi, who is set to star in DC’s live-action Shazam! movie, recently tweeted that he’d love to throw a somewhat-impromptu dance party during the convention weekend. Arrow star Stephen Amell quickly came to his aid, suggesting that he can fit fourteen people in his hotel room. You can check out the exchange below.

I can fit 14 people in my hotel room. Does this help?! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 19, 2018

Ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see if Levi and Amell end up having their dance party. But seeing as they’ve crossed paths quite a bit at previous SDCCs, it certainly could be in the cards.

When it comes to this year’s SDCC, it’s clear that both Levi and Amell have unique things to tease. For Amell, his portrayal of Oliver Queen is in a pretty sticky situation, after he went public with his Green Arrow identity and agreed to go to SuperMax prison.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

And for Levi, this SDCC will be a special one, as it will bring the first official trailer for Shazam!.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained in a previous interview. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Do you hope Levi and Amell have their Comic-Con dance party? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW. Shazam! will debut on April 5, 2019.