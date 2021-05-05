SDCC 2021 Exclusive Batman White Knight Funko Pop 2-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

San Diego Comic-Con will be a virtual event once again in July 2021, but that won't stop the Funko Pop exclusives. In fact, the very first SDCC 2021 Funko Pop exclusive is already available to pre-order, and it's a great one - A Batman White Knight Batman and Joker Pop 2-Pack.

The Batman and Joker 2-Pack is a Previews Exclusive that's limited to 30,000 units - available only at select retailers and comic shops. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $22.99 with shipping slated for September. They launched alongside a pair of SDCC 2021 Previews Exclusive G.I. Joe pin sets that you can pre-order right here for $29.99 each.

The Pop figure 2-pack is inspired by Sean Murphy's 2017 Batman: White Knight limited series, aka the Murphyverse. It features a Batman Pop with a batarang and a Joker (a.k.a. Jack Napier) Pop with a Batman shirt, razor, and Batman doll.

If you're unfamiliar with the Batman: White Knight series, you can get caught up here on Comixology. The official description reads:

"He's been called a maniac, a killer and the "Clown Prince of Crime" but "white knight"? Never. Until now…

Set in a world where the Joker is cured of his insanity and homicidal tendencies, The Joker, now known as "Jack," sets about trying to right his wrongs. First he plans to reconcile with Harley Quinn, and then he'll try to save the city from the one person who he thinks is truly Gotham City's greatest villain: Batman!

Superstar writer and artist Sean Murphy (PUNK ROCK JESUS, THE WAKE) presents an eight-issue miniseries of a twisted Gotham City with a massive cast of heroes and villains that, at its heart, is a tragic story of a hero and a villain: Batman and The Joker. But which is the hero-and which the villain?"

