Sean Gunn Has a Surprising Answer for His Favorite DC Character to Play

Creature Commandos has been getting a lot of attention in the run-up to its December 5th premiere. DCU co-head James Gunn has made many promises about the show, and fans are very excited to see Creature Commandos have in store for them. Many of the show’s stars have been giving interviews about it, including Sean Gunn, who plays the Weasel and GI Robot in the show. Gunn is a veteran of superhero media, known best for his work on his brother’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. In an interview with ComicBook, Gunn revealed who his favorite to DC character to play was — Maxwell Lord.

Sean Gunn has played a variety of roles in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes, and talked about the differences in approaches to each one. Gunn was joined in the interview by Zoe Chao, who plays Nina Mazurksy, and the two talked about what they loved about working on the show. Gunn gushed about playing GI Robot, and also brought up why fans would learn to love Weasel more than ever because of the show. In the last question to Gunn, he’s asked about who his favorite DC character to play is and he answers without even thinking twice, “Maxwell Lord.”

Gunn has teased his role as Maxwell Lord before. Rumors have abounded that Lord will appear in Superman, with set photos revealing that Lord Tech is playing a pivotal role in the superhero community. Gunn hasn’t been able to talk about his portrayal in any detail, although he has revealed that, “I can say that my brother James and I did discuss… what source materials were relevant to my process.”

Maxwell Lord has a rich history in the DC Multiverse. He first appeared during the landmark JLI run of J.M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, and Kevin Maguire, acting as the team’s money man. Lord was the quintessential ’80s corporate yuppie, played mostly for comedic value, but that would change as the years went on. In the run-up to the 2005-2006 event series Infinite Crisis, it was revealed that he was more than met the eye, working behind the scenes with the Checkmate agency to watch the metahuman community and figure out a way to neuter them if need be. Lord has appeared in a variety of media, mostly playing into the more villainous aspects of the character. It’ll be interesting to see how Gunn’s version of the character works, especially because of Gunn’s previous roles.

Creature Commandos hits Max on December 5th.