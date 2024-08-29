Sean Gunn Says Comparing Marvel and DC Is Like “Apples and Oranges”

For decades, both in the realm of superhero comics and in the larger popular culture space, Marvel and DC have been seen as rivals. One of the many actors who is familiar with the ins-and-outs of both franchises is Sean Gunn, who portrayed Kraglin in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies and is confirmed to be playing multiple characters in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Gunn addressed the age-old comparisons between the two franchises, and argued that his personal experience with the creative side of things could not be more different.

“I came into the whole process of working at Marvel once the machine was kind of already up and running smoothly and doing well,” Gunn explained. “DC, I’ve done Suicide Squad, but now they’re kind of overhauling it, and it’s new ever since my brother took over as head of the studio. It’s sort of been a new process for them. So it would be, it’s really kind of true, like trying to compare apples and oranges.”

“Underneath it all, working with my brother is more similar than it is different to other things,” Gunn added. “So the fact that I was working with James in Marvel and James in DC makes it actually — there’s a lot more similarities in terms of process.”

Who Is Sean Gunn Playing in the DCU?

At the time of this writing, Gunn has been cast in three separate roles in the DCU. He will continue to play Weasel, the character he originated in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, in the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, and also lend his voice to the series’ take on G.I. Robot. Additionally, he has been cast as the franchise’s iteration of businessman and Justice League financier Maxwell Lord, although it has not yet been confirmed which project he will debut in.

“I can’t say that much, other than we did talk about about relevant materials, and we discussed the character in detail on before I dove in,” Gunn recently told The Wrap of his take on Lord. “We referenced no live performances of the character. It’s all from written materials with things that we figure we’re looking at.”

Creature Commandos is set to debut exclusively on Max this December.