‘Secret Six’ TV Series in Development at CBS

DC Comics and Warner Bros. are continuing their stranglehold on television with a new CBS series in development based on the team of super villains the Secret Six.

A new report from Variety indicates the network has ordered a pilot for Secret Six from writer and executive producer Rick Murragui, with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold also serving as executive producers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lawrence is best known for creating the popular NBC comedy Scrubs, while Muirragui has worked as a co-executive producer and writer for the USA series Suits.

Variety reports the show’s plot will “follows six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts. They are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working as a team to expose the corruption of the corporate and political elite.”

Secret Six has had few different iterations at DC Comics, first debuting in the Silver Age, though the most successful runs were all helmed by writer Gail Simone. Spinning out of the events of the Infinite Crisis series Villains United, the Secret Six were a group of super villains that came together after a mysterious person blackmailed them, coercing them to do their bidding.

Basically, it’s very similar to Suicide Squad and even had some overlapping members, such as Deadshot.

The original team consisted of Vandal Savage’s daughter Scandal, Rag Doll, Deadshot, Cheshire, the Fiddler, and Catman. Until then, Catman had been considered a joke character and a knockoff of Batman. But Simone’s title reinvigorated the character, making him a fan favorite among the Secret Six readers.

The team has had other members including Bane, Harley Quinn, and the Elongated Man.

There’s no word yet on which characters will be a part of the new series, but Catman, Deadshot, and Scandal seem like strong possibilities.

The series continues DC’s dominance over superhero television. They already have five shows on The CW with Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, with a sixth on the way with Batwoman. They also have Gotham on FOX and Krypton on Syfy, as well as the newly launched streaming service DC Universe, which will premiere Titans this week, with Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl to follow next year.

Secret Six will be the 13th DC Comics live-action show in their repertoire, if it gets a full series pickup.

There’s no word yet on when the show will go into production, but expect to see news on casting and the pilot over the next few months.