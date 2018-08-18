Shane Black Wants to Direct ‘Supergirl’ or ‘The Flash’

The CW’s Arrowverse of shows have accumulated a wide array of talent over the years, and it sounds like one notable name wouldn’t mind joining them.

In a recent interview with Collider, director Shane Black was asked if there was a certain television property he wanted to lend his talents to. Black – whose most recent project is The Predator – gave a somewhat-unexpected answer, revealing that he’d love to tackle an episode of Supergirl.

“You wouldn’t want to take a show that already has a style.” Black explained. “Like Homeland is so great, I love Homeland, but you probably want to take something more like Supergirl. And just do one episode that’s just like, ‘What the…what?’”

For some fans of Black, this notion of him potentially directing an episode of Supergirl is probably a surprise. Sure, the director has played the comic book adaptation space with Iron Man 3, but his previous work on films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Lethal Weapon definitely don’t line up with the tone of the cheery series. But apparently, Black has a habit of binging Supergirl, as well as some of its Arrowverse counterparts.

“Actually, one weekend I put it on and for some reason, over the next two weeks, I watched the first two seasons of Supergirl.” Black revealed. “And actually thought, ‘You know this is a pretty entertaining show.’ And The Flash, same thing.”

While there’s no telling if Black will ever end up getting behind the directors’ chair for an episode of Supergirl or The Flash, the upcoming seasons of both would certainly give him a lot to work with. For Supergirl, the latest season is expected to draw inspiration from the iconic Superman: Red Son miniseries, while giving the Girl of Steel a formidable foe in Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). And the fifth season of The Flash is giving Barry Allen a unique predicament, as his daughter from the future arrives with a dire message.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW.