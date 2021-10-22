Shazam! 2: Jack Dylan Grazer Hypes Helen Mirren’s Role

Ron’s Gone Wrong, a new animated film from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation (by way of Disney) was released in theaters last night, and features the voice of Jack Dylan Grazer, who is best known for playing Eddie Kaspbrak in IT and Freddy Freeman in Shazam!. In honor of Ron’s Gone Wrong’s release, Grazer had a chat with ComicBook.com, and was asked about the highly-anticipated Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

“[Shazam! Fury of the Gods is] so fun,” the young actor shared. “It was so fun, especially to work with Helen Mirren. That stuff, that was fun. That was really cool because she’s a really cool person, and so funny, and just cool. And so that was the most fun part, I think, Helen Mirren’s involvement.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

New additions to the cast include Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, as well as Lucy Liu as Hespera’s sister, Kalypso. Last weekend, DC FanDome took place, and the online event featured the first look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, including Hirren and Liu in costume. In addition to the newcomers, Zachary Levi is returning in the titular role, and the entire “Shazamily” is back with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning young characters will include Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Freddy (Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Djimon Hounsou is also back as the Wizard, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been cast in an unknown key role.

As for Ron’s Gone Wrong, you can check out the official synopsis below:

“20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his ‘Best Friend Out of the Box.’ Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas). Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2) serves as co-director. The script was co-written by Smith and Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas, Borat). Ron’s Gone Wrong is produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay, with Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith, and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is now playing in theaters and Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.