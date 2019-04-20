‘Shazam!’ Blu-Ray Release Date Possibly Revealed

Shazam! could release on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Tuesday, July 2, according to a release date on Best Buy Canada. If that date holds true, Shazam! should arrive two weeks earlier on Digital HD, making it available to own digitally June 18.

Retailer date listings aren’t always accurate, as was the case with the animated Batman: Hush, which had a purported April 2019 release date ultimately ruled out as a widespread error that originated through a home video retailer. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has yet to announce the home release for Shazam!, the David F. Sandberg-directed superhero comedy starring Asher Angel and Zachary Levi.

When Shazam! is available to own, editor Michel Aller expects the home release to include more than 20 minutes of deleted scenes.

“We had a lot of material. When you buy the DVD, you’ll be able to see, I think we have 20-24 minutes of deleted scenes,” Aller told CinemaBlend.

“And one of the scenes that regretfully we had to pull out was a scene between young Billy (Angel) and Mary (Grace Fulton), when he’s about to sneak out. It’s just a really touching scene, but it came so early in the movie, and we were trying to get to get to the Shazam character (Levi), that we couldn’t put everything that we liked at the front of the movie. So that was one scene that we pulled out. I’m glad there are DVDs out there so we can show these great scenes.”

Since its April 5 release, the sixth entry in Warner Bros.’ shared DC Cinematic Extended Universe continuity has earned $101 million domestically, for a current worldwide haul of $282 million. Budgeted at a relatively low $100 million, Shazam! could launch a sequel, again under Sandberg and producer Peter Safran, who told ComicBook.com they hope to revisit 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson and the adult-sized superhero.

Shazam! is now playing. Future DC Comics-inspired projects coming from Warner Bros. include Joker, out October 4, Birds of Prey, out February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984, out June 5, 2020.

