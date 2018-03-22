Watch ‘Shazam!’ Stars Yell the Magic Word

The superhero formerly known as Captain Marvel is one of comics oldest characters, and he’s well known for a particular catchphrase now doubles as his moniker.

In Shazam!, Billy Batson will call out his name in order to summon a wizard’s power, transforming into the powerful hero. And in Entertainment Weekly’s video question & answer session on social media, fans finally got to hear the actors say the word as they will in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video clip below to see for yourself:

Filming on Shazam! continues to take place, with actors Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Mark Strong hard at work on the first family friendly superhero movie from DC Films.

In the movie, Angel’s character Billy will scream the phrase Shazam! in order to transform into his heroic counterpart, played by Levi. The phrase itself is important to the mythos, and seeing Angel and Levi scream it at the top of their lungs should put a smile on every fan’s face.

The two also answered questions about the new film and what fans should expect when it finally premieres next year, with Levi declaring Shazam! is a unique blend of Superman and the movie Big featuring Tom Hanks.

Asked what makes Shazam! unique from other superhero films, Angel offered a simple answer:

“It is a family movie,” Angel said, making another comparison to Superman. “I think him and Superman have a lot in common. He can basically do everything Superman can do.”

“It is you in me,” Levi added with a laugh. “It’s a fourteen-year-old kid. You’re the Earth’s Mightiest Mortal.”

The floodgates have started to open up on the new movie, despite being released over a year from now and filming continuing to take place. Director David F. Sandberg has been interacting with the fans on social media, and they even revealed the movie’s official logo.

Fans also got their first look at Zachary Levi in his costume in recent weeks as set photos and videos have steadily been trickling out online. The costume is decidedly different compared to what fans are used to seeing in DC Films’ recent movies. The lighthearted nature of the movie makes it decidedly clear that Warner Bros. is moving away from the grim and dark direction of Zack Snyder’s films, which would probably work best for the character.

Fans will get to learn more when Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.