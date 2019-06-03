Shazam! Crew Tease Work on Sequel Coming Soon

We’re only a couple of months removed from the premiere of the last DC Comics movie Shazam!, but it sounds like work might begin on a sequel soon. While we’ve yet to hear anything official from director David F. Sandberg, star Zachary Levi, or studios Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics, the film was a hit among audiences and has yet to even hit Blu-ray or Digital store fronts. Even still, it sounds like a sequel could already be in the works.

Jerad Marantz worked in the costume department on Shazam! and recently posted on Instagram about his gratitude for the opportunity. In response, fellow art department member Federico Cervantes posted that the two might get back to work on an updated costume for the sequel in the near future.

No announcements have been made about a sequel to Shazam! just yet, but considering the critical reception to the first film, the audience response, the budget, and its success at the box office, it seems like a now brainer to continue down this path while the DC Cinematic Universe continues to be recalibrate.

The first movie did set up the next villain in the form of Mister Mind, the psychopathic and telepathic caterpillar shown in the post-credits scene, ready to team with Sivana after his defeat at the hands of the Shazam! family. Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook that it’s all a part of the ongoing plan.

“I think we love the juxtaposition of a super villain, a super genius super villain, basically Lex Luther, but in the body of a space worm,” Shazam! producer Peter Safran explained to ComicBook.com. “Just the juxtaposition of this unbelievably smart and villainous character, but in a little worm’s body, a space worm. We always thought it was fun. We thought it was a great nod to the history of Shazam! and the characters that go way back with him.”

Sandberg previously addressed the possibility of a sequel, and went on to explain that he was using his space to set up formidable foes for the heroes to tackle.

“The goal was to set up the bad guys as a real threat,” Sandberg said. “So, when the kids are threatened, you believe it like they could actually get hurt or even die. I think that’s really important in a movie to really set up the stakes and stay true to that.”

Shazam! will debut on digital storefronts on July 2nd, and will hit Blu-ray and DVD on July 16th.