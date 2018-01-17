‘Shazam!’ Director Debunks Character Breakdown Descriptions

Shazam director David Sandberg is squashing rumors of leaked character breakdowns.

These character breakdowns surfaced on Monday. They suggested that Dr. Sivana, the villain played by Mark Strong, would be a sorcerer. In the DC Comics universe, Sivana is a mad scientist type.

Sandberg stepped in on Twitter to set the record straight.

“Those character breakdowns are bulls***,” Sandberg tweeted. “Sivana is definitely not a reanimated sorcerer.”

Sivana has long been Shazam’s archenemy. Strong recently spoke about the role for the first time.

”I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun,” Strong said. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I thought was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

Zachary Levi will star as the titular superhero. He describes the film as Big meets Superman.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi said. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.