‘Shazam!’ Director Gets Custom-Made Suit Made From Same Fabric as Film’s Costume

If those rumors about the Shazam costume costing $1 million are true, then the film's director David F. Sandberg is one sharp-dressed man. As the movie closes in on its premiere, costume designer Leah Butler apparently provided Sandberg with a custom-tailored suit, made from the same fabric as Zachary Levi's onscreen superhero costume. It even -- as Sandberg excitedly noted in an Instagram post you can see below -- features a bow tie made from the same fabric used for Shazam's cape. Unfortunately for fans, Sandberg says that he won't be wearing the suit out to the premiere, since it is "a little out there for me, and too rubbery." Still, this is a pretty great idea...!

The outfit is just as colorful and crazy as you would expect, and it fits perfectly with Sandberg's zany social media presence for the film, which has included stacking up soda cans and pitting action figures of DC characters against one another in hilarious battles. We are hoping that when and if there is a comic convention-exclusive David Sandberg Funko Pop, it will come wearing this t-shirt. It seems like the only way to go, right? Shazam! star Zachary Levi approved, chiming in with an "Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwsommmmmmmmmmmmmmmme" in the comments. He has said that he loved his own costume -- other than little issues like the lights going out or how difficult it was to use the bathroom. That last part, of course, was referenced in-dialogue in trailers for the movie, likely because it is the most famous "drawback" of live-action superhero cotumes more or less across the board.

Shazam! will be in theaters on April 5. Other upcoming DC movies include The Joker (October 4), Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.