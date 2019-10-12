Shazam! Director Has Perfect Response To If Booster Gold Is In The Movie

Shazam! was yet another strong outing for DC as they continue to build on the hits they’ve been able to put out as of late. Fans are still combing through the movie to see what they can dig up, and one of them asked director David Sandberg about one particular note this week. The observation about an otherwise nondescript moment in the film featuring a young kid with blonde hair. Sandberg was in a pretty good mood and decided to humor everyone.

So, the fan asked if the blonde boy playing with his toys during the battle with Sivana was actually a version of Booster Gold. Now, that’s pretty out there, but fans will take foreshadowing and references wherever they come. It turns out, all you need for some of these things to be canon is for the director to be in a good mood at that moment. One fun tweet, and boom, totally legit now. But, seriously that’s just a fun interaction on Twitter to pair with what was a very enjoyable movie.

You know, I’m in a good mood tonight. Yeah, sure, that’s Booster Gold. Why not. That’s canon now. https://t.co/PFHfA4HJ74 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 11, 2019

It looks like Warner Bros. would agree with the above statement about fun because Shazam! is headed for a sequel in all likelihood. Sandberg will return to direct the film in whatever direction that the next film ends up going. Now, no release date has been announced yet, but that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t already wondering where the plot is going. Peter Safran, who produced Shazam!, told Comicbook.com earlier this year that there might be something more to the mid-credits tease. Could we see more of Mister Mind?

“Mister Mind’s been around almost as long as Shazam has been around, right?” Safran told Comicbook.com. “We just thought it was a really fun way to go. It would be funny even if you didn’t know who Mister Mind was, just looking at the way the scene played out would be fun, but if you do know who he is, you think, ‘Oh yeah. This is an interesting direction to go. What’s going to happen here?’”

Timetable speculation is also running rampant as well. The series’ star Zachary Levi is also hoping for a quick turnaround. He told people at a convention earlier this summer that he hoped the second movie would be pumped out as fast as possible after the first movie’s success.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie,” Levi elaborated at CCSP. “But all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be.”

Shazam! is now available wherever movies are sold while Joker is in theaters. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022