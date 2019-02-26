‘Shazam!’ Director Makes a Clever ‘Captain Marvel’ Joke

The Internet has been trying to pit the upcoming Marvel and DC films Captain Marvel and Shazam! against each other, but the folks involved with the two films have their own ideas. David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam!, recently posted a hilarious joke about the films, proving that there can be some pleasant banter between the franchises without things turning cruel.

Yes but in our movie it’s called Captain Marvel. //t.co/VCbpiZDPcJ — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 21, 2019

“Will #Shazam use the @Shazam app in the @ShazamMovie?,” Fandom asked.

“Yes but in our movie it’s called Captain Marvel,” Sandberg replied.

In case you’re not familiar, Shazam is the name of an app that identifies songs. And, back in the day, the character Shazam was named Captain Marvel before Marvel Comics got the rights to the name. A universe where the music app is called Captain Marvel is a delightful thought.

It’s especially nice to see some fun between the two movies since there are currently people lying about having seen Captain Marvel and then posting dishonest, terrible reviews online. A huge chunk of these people are encouraging fans to go see DC’s Shazam! instead. In fact, the review bombers have dropped Captain Marvel‘s Rotten Tomatoes audience rating to the lowest in the MCU.

Thankfully, Shazam! star, Zachary Levi, recently took to the Internet to condemn this behavior.

“I just found this out last night, and for anyone out there who thinks you’re doing me a favor, you’re doing Shazam! a favor, or you’re doing Warner Bros.— you’re not,” he said. “This is not helping anyone or anything.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8th, and Shazam! on April 5th. Go see them both!