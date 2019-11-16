Shazam Director Says He Hasn’t Been Informed What Happens In The Rock’s Black Adam

DC fans got a big surprise recently when The Rock revealed the release date for Black Adam and some slick art of his possible costume from BossLogic and Jim Lee. With the Black Adam film looking like it is finally becoming a reality, many fans are interested in what links could be between the Black Adam solo film and the Shazam sequel, which makes sense since they are so connected in the comics. It seems many fans have been asking Shazam director David F. Sandberg, but he made it clear that he doesn’t know what’s going on with it.

Sandberg took to Twitter and said “I have no idea what happens in Black Adam or who is in it. Different writer, director, producer. So far I only know what I’ve read online. Perhaps I will find out more eventually but at the moment I’m just as curious as everyone else.”

That isn’t great for fans hoping to see Black Adam involved with a Shazam project or vice versa, but we’re hoping it’s only because things are so early. It will only benefit the film to have some input from Sandberg, especially with how well-received Shazam was by critics.

Shazam is available on digital, Blu-ray, and DVD now, while Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.