Shazam! Director Reveals the Truth About Test Screenings

In case you were wondering what exactly studio test screenings are, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has summed up the whole process in a hilarious, yet brutally honest, animated video. The filmmaker explains the process of the process from concept to completion with a painfully self-aware take on the somewhat controversial process that oftentimes leads to public relations nightmares when news of poor screenings surface. If you have six minutes to spare, the video is probably the best thing you’ll watch tonight — mainly because of its super-meta “Reddit hasn’t seen it yet” joke. It can be seen in its entirety above.

Before long, Sandberg will likely return to direct the follow-up to Shazam!, even if it has yet to set a release date. Though it’s far too early for any potential plot details to surface, Shazam! producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com there might be some expansion on the Mister Mind tease in the film’s mid-credits scene.

“Mister Mind’s been around almost as long as Shazam has been around, right?” Safran told us. “We just thought it was a really fun way to go. It would be funny even if you didn’t know who Mister Mind was, just looking at the way the scene played out would be fun, but if you do know who he is, you think, ‘Oh yeah. This is an interesting direction to go. What’s going to happen here?’”

At a convention appearance earlier this summer, Shazam! star Zachary Levi mentioned he thought the studio would want to pump out a sequel as fast as it could due to the success of the first one.

“I know that I’m gonna have a conversation with my bosses pretty soon about what the idea is and where we’re going with the new movie,” Levi said at CCSP. “But all I really know is that New Line, our studio, and Warner Brothers, our parent studio, and DC, and our producers and executives and everybody who’s involved in all of the decision making, they’re all very happy with what we did. They want to do even better the second time around, and they are crafting a story right now as we speak about what that sequel is going to be.”

Shazam! is now available wherever movies are sold while Joker is in theaters. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022