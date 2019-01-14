Shazam Faces Off Against Doctor Sivana In New DCEU Image

On the heels of a commercially-successful Aquaman, Warner Brothers is gearing up to start heavily marketing Shazam!, the next DC Extended Universe film on their release schedule. In a newly-released photo by Empire, Shazam (Zachary Levi) and his archnemesis Doctor Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

While the image released is rather anti-climactic in and of itself, it does provide the latest look at the two DC Comics characters going head to head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More from our 2019 preview issue, officially out today. Here’s an exclusive new image from #Shazam with our hero Zachary Levi facing Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana. //t.co/hTbA6FXYor pic.twitter.com/zu720q5gYb — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) December 27, 2018

Though the two are enemies on-screen, Strong had nothing but nice things to say about his co-star in Levi. Speaking with Total Film, Strong complimented Levi on his comedic acting chops.

“Zachary Levi, who plays the lead [Shazam, the superhero alter ego of Billy Batson], is a very funny guy,” Strong said. “And I’ve no doubt he will play with that part and make it interesting,” Strong says. “I think DC have realized that they’ve got their canon of films that are dark, and they’ve now found one that’s pretty funny! There are some really funny moments in it.”

The official synopsis for Shazam! can be found below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.