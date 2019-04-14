‘Shazam!’ Director Confirms Big Joker Easter Egg

When it comes to easter eggs, Hollywood has the game on lock. Over the years, companies like Marvel Studios have become renowned for their easter egg abilities, and it seems Warner Bros. Pictures is eager to pull that weight with the DCEU.

Or, at least, David F. Sandberg is interested in doing so. The director of Shazam! just confirmed the film has all sorts of easter eggs, but they are not easy ones to spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, one fan pointed out an easter egg from Shazam!, and it has to do with the Joker. As you can see below, there is a scene in the film where Billy Batson is testing out his powers in a warehouse. However, if you look closely, there is a sign in the background confirming the building was operated by Ace Chemicals, a building with ties to the Joker.

This is why #Shazam requires multiple viewings, to catch all the Easter eggs. 🙂 https://t.co/YPGU9gxljS — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) April 14, 2019

“This is why Shazam requires multiple viewings, to catch all the Easter eggs,” Sandberg wrote.

For fans, this nod is a fun one to take in, and it reintroduces Ace Chemicals into the DCEU fold easily. Most recently, series like Gotham paid homage to the company as Ace Chemicals appeared in the Fox show’s second and fifth seasons.

After all, Ace Chemicals does have a clever tie to the DC Universe, and it has a major role in the Joker’s history. The comics saw the Joker explore one of Ace Chemical’s plants way back when, and his skin was bleached white after falling into one of its vats. The dive gave the Joker his signature look, and the DCEU has paid homage to the company a few times before. Most notably, Ace Chemicals was referenced in Suicide Squad before Justice League slipped in an easter egg regarding the brand.

So, did you catch this little Joker nod? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Shazam is now in theaters; Joker arrives on October 4, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!