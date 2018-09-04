New ‘Shazam!’ Photo of Freddy Freeman Released

Fans eager for the upcoming Shazam! film still have a bit of a wait for it to hit theaters, but the months until the film’s April 2019 release date might get a little easier to bear thanks to not only an extended TV spot for the film, but a new photo of Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman as well.

The photo of the young actor’s Freddy Freeman was shared earlier today on Reddit’s DC Cinematic sub and while it’s presented without any context, as you can see in the photo below whatever Freddy is looking at has not only the attention of others around him but has left Billy Batson’s friend with a mix of shock and disbelief — possibly at seeing Shazam in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Shazam! Freddy is the new friend and foster brother Asher Angel’s Billy Batson, the young man who ends up being the champion for the Wizard, named Shazam, turning him into a superhero. Freddy’s role is especially important for Billy as Freddy is something of a superhero expert and Billy certainly needs his expertise.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is out there,” director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com about Billy at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddy, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

Grazer himself explained that Freddy has a lot of knowledge about heroics due to his idolization of the universe’s heroes, like those of the Justice League.

“Well they’re all existent in that universe, so Freddy Freeman does in fact idolize all of those superheroes,” Grazer said. “Like Superman, Batman, the whole Justice League… and I know all about them.”

Hopefully knowing all about superheroes will help Freddy teach Billy how to be a superhero. Shazam (Zachary Levi) will have a formidable opponent to face in Mark Strong’s take on Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, the film’s villain who, according to previously released backstory for the villain, has spent years trying to gain powers of his own after being rejected to receive the Wizard’s powers in his own encounter as a child.

Are you looking forward to Shazam! when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below.

Next up for DC is Aquaman on December 21st. Shazam! is set to open on April 5, 2019 with Wonder Woman 1984 following on November 1, 2019.