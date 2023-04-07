Shazam! Fury of the Gods First 10 Minutes Released

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was only released in theaters three weeks ago, but it's already available on early Premium Digital Ownership with some exciting special features. The DC sequel is now available to own for $24.99, and to rent for a 48-hour rental for $19.99 on participating digital platforms, and will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 23rd. If you're still on the fence about seeing the new movie, Fandango just released the first ten minutes of the film to watch for free.

"Billy Batson and the Shazamily have made their way to Vudu in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods! Check out this EXCLUSIVE extended preview, and see the full film on Vudu today 👇," the official account for Fandango shared on Twitter. You can check out the beginning of Shazam! Fury of the Gods below:

What Bonus Features Come With Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



The 4K release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature audio commentary from director David F. Sandberg. The Premium Digital Ownership and Blu-ray will contain the following special features:

SHAZAM! Let's Make a Sequel – featurette

The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out – featurette

The Shazamily Reunion – featurette

The Zac Effect – featurette

The Sisterhood of the Daughters of Atlas – featurette

Pay By Play: Scene Breakdown – featurettes

Ben Franklin bridge collapse

Rooftop battle of the gods

Unicorn ride in Philadelphia

Epic showdown at the baseball stadium

The Mythology of Shazam! – featurette

Director's Audio Commentary with David F. Sandberg

Deleted Scenes, Alternate & Extended Scenes

Is Shazam 3 Happening?

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods having a rough time at the box office, the chances of a third movie are looking slimmer, which is disappointing considering the post-credit scenes set up more adventures for the titular hero. Sandberg recently said on Twitter, "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

If there is a third Shazam movie, the actors have some idea. Zachary Levi (Shazam/Billy Batson), apparently pitched an idea to his co-star, Rachel Zegler (Anthea). During an interview with NME, Zelger talked about some potential threequel ideas.

"I think it'd be cool to do this zombie plot that Zach is obsessed with," Zegler explained. "It's Evil Dead meets Superman meets Big, which doesn't sound like it should work, but I think it might."

