Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Breaks Silence on Disappointing Box Office Performance

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in theaters this weekend, and it's not doing too well at the box office. The DC sequel is now estimated to open 44% lower than the original, earning $30 million over its first three days. That's following an opening day total of $11.7 million (compared to the first Shazam!'s $20.3 million). The movie's budget was $125 million, so it has a long way to go before it can be considered a success. Previously, director David F. Sandberg said that a third movie would depend on the box office turnout, and now he's commenting on the movie's disappointing box office performance.

In the r/boxoffice subreddit, a post was shared about the movie only making $30 million. One user commented, "David F Sanberg deserves better. I wanna see him return to horror," and another tagged the director's account in the post, adding, "/u/dauid, we are rooting for you!" Another user chimed in with, "Damn feels so low to tag the guy in a post about his movie underperforming. I get that it's a positive comment but still tho haha" This caused Sandberg to reply, "No worries. I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I'll be alright though. I got paid all my money upfront." You can check out a screenshot of the conversation below:

Will Shazam! 3 Ever Get Made?

With Shazam! Fury of the Gods having a rough start at the box office, the chances of a third movie are looking slimmer, which is disappointing considering the post-credit scenes set up some exciting things for Shazam's future. Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. Sandberg recently said in response to a fan on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

If there is a third Shazam movie, the actors have some idea. Zachary Levi, who plays the titular hero, apparently pitched an idea to his co-star, Rachel Zegler (Anthea). During an interview with NME, Zelger talked about some potential threequel ideas.

"I think it'd be cool to do this zombie plot that Zach is obsessed with," Zegler explained. "It's Evil Dead meets Superman meets Big, which doesn't sound like it should work, but I think it might."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing in theaters.