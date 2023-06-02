Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Teases More Action From the Shazam Family

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has officially wrapped filming with returning director David F. Sandberg and a cast led by Zachary Levi. The new movie will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning younger cast will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton. The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, Levi did a panel at Dragon Con (via The Direct) and teased what's to come for the powered family.

"So at the end of the movie [Shazam!], what happens is, the kids get superpowers... it's so fun and amazing, but then we didn't really get to do a lot with them... until this movie. Until this movie, there's a whole lot more of getting to see the whole dynamic of all the super-versions of all the [family members]," Levi teased.

Back in June, Sandberg shared a surprising new look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

"Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were," Levi wrote.

In addition to the returning "Shazamily," Djimon Hounsou will also be back as the Wizard. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was also cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't the only DC movie that recently wrapped filming. Black Adam starring The Rock is also coming soon, and many are hoping that it will one day lead to a showdown between Black Adam and Shazam. In fact, Levi said the following at Dragon Con: "I would love to punch The Rock in the face... it would be a dream."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.