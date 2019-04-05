Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Really Wants to Punch Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson in the Face

✖

Black Adam may not be appearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods — at least that's, what director David F. Sandberg told fans earlier this year during an Instagram Q&A — but that doesn't mean Shazam himself Zachary Levi would turn down an opportunity to fight Dwayne Johnson, the actor who plays Black Adam in a separate film. Levi told fans at Dragon Con this weekend that he'd love to punch The Rock.

In a Shazam!-related panel at the convention on Saturday, Levi said it would be a dream to punch the actor in the face.

"I would love to punch The Rock in the face...it would be a dream," Levi said (via The Direct).

However, while Levi might love the idea of getting to punch Johnson, he said that he had no idea if something like that would ever be possible, saying those sorts of details were above his pay grade, but that he'd be disappointed Shazam and Black Adam didn't cross paths at least once given their comic book history.

"Given the comic and the canon and all that stuff, I think it would be a bummer if Captain Marvel and Black Adam didn't have at least their one meeting, whatever that's going to be," Levi said. "You know, I'll just show up and put on the suit."

While Levi himself may not have any real insight on plans to bring the two characters together on screen, producer Hiram Garcia made some comments last year that made it appear as though it's at least something that's been discussed.

"There's been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it's very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Garcia said. "Unfortunately, I can't speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we're very focused on building out this world we're creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes, and believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.