Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Teases When Full Trailer Could Debut

The live-action DC multiverse is headed into some epic territory in the next few years, with films and television series revolving around a mix of new and returning characters. Among them is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 superhero film. While the film’s debut is almost a year and a half away, there’s a lot of anticipation with regards to the project, especially after the behind-the-scenes sizzle reel that debuted during DC FanDome 2021. In a recent post on his Instagram, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg responded to a fan’s question about when a full trailer for the film might premiere. As Sandberg put it, he has “no idea”, but it could be at the next FanDome.

At the moment, it makes sense that a trailer for Fury of the Gods isn’t immediately on the horizon, as The Batman just debuted and Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (none of which have full teasers yet) are all expected to be released in the interim. While we don’t have a date for FanDome 2022, that does seem like a reasonable bet as to when we could get a trailer.

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

“I loved the first Shazam movie,” producer Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. “I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

“I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions,” Safran continued. “I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it’s a thrill.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.