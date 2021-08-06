Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Features The Suicide Squad Easter Egg

During the Warner Bros. Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, fans got their first look at the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The trailer sees all of the Shazam family finding their way with their superpowers as they figure out what it means to be heroes as well as sees a new threat not only poised to create real problems for Philadelphia and the world, but for Billy Batson and his family as well. But while the trailer itself was full of great lines, fun action, amazing costumes, and even solid music, it also had a very clever The Suicide Squad Easter Egg.

Shortly after the trailer's debut, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer includes a couple of nods to a beloved DC Comics character that was central to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad: Starro. As one fan spotted, there's art on the wall of the pediatrician's office that features alphabet letters and things that correspond with those letters. But this being the DCEU, some of the corresponding things are pretty interesting and, in this case, "S" is for Starro. You can check it out below.

Interestingly, the appearance on the alphabet art isn't the only reference to Starro in the frame. Gunn himself also shared another fan's find, revealing that hanging just below that piece of art is another reference to Starro. You can check that one out below.

It’s a great series to have an Easter egg in. https://t.co/vRfOwwu0bb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 23, 2022

It's kind of interesting to see Starro displayed in an office that children presumably spend a good bit of time in, considering that Starro was the villain (of a sort) in The Suicide Squad. While the alien creature was ultimately revealed to be itself a victim of much larger evil, the creature still went on a pretty terrifying rampage — definitely not the sort of thing kids would necessarily need or want to be exposed to. However, as Easter Eggs go, this is a pretty clever one. As for the villain of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the trailer gave fans their first real look at Helen Mirren's Hespera in action as well as Lucy Liu's Kalypso.

From New Line Cinema comes "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi ("Thor: Ragnarok") as Shazam; Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer ("It Chapter Two") as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody ("Promising Young Woman") as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good ("Day Shift") as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona ("G.I. Joe: Retaliation") as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey ("Annabelle: Creation") as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman ("This Is Us") as Darla Dudley."

"Ian Chen ("A Dog's Journey") as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans ("White Lines") as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews ("The Walking Dead") as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou ("A Quiet Place Part II") as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story"), with Lucy Liu ("Kung Fu Panda" franchise) and Helen Mirren ("F9: The Fast Saga"). Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 15 December 2022 and in North America on December 21, 2022."