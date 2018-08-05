‘Shazam!’ Gets A Retro Trailer

Shazam! impressed at San Diego Comic-Con, but the Darth Blender team decided to give it a vintage television feel.

Paring the vocals from the new Shazam! movie with the classic 1974 Shazam television series seems like a genius idea, and the Darth Blender team luckily decided to do just that. Zachary Levi‘s upcoming film doesn’t take itself very seriously so it makes it all the easier to accept the classic footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, that transformation sequence hasn’t aged very well, but that costume is ripped right out of the comics. The trailer also features footage from Wonder Woman’s 1975 series and Dr. Cyclops from the 1940s. Some of the other footage matches up really well too, and you can check out the whole trailer in the video above.

The full Darth Blender credits can also be found below and you can check their page out here.

Darth Blender team:

Editor – Christiani Buffoni

Screenplay – Eduardo Calvet

Social Media – Fabrício Carvalho & Cody Robinson

CG & VFX – Alexandre Perrotta

Producer – Felipe Haurelhuk

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.