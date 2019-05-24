Shazam! Home Entertainment Details Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have released the official details on the upcoming home release of Shazam!. The movie, which was directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi, Mark Srong, and Asher Angel, was one of the best-received movies DC has made in years. Set in the DC movie universe but featuring a totally different look and tone than anything that has come before it, Shazam! taps into the childlike wonder of the original source material and the creepy horror elements that inform the Seven Deadly Sins (particularly as envisioned by the director of Annabelle).

Shazam! will be available digitally on July 2 and then on physical media two weeks later on July 16. The film will be available on 4K, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. The Blu-ray Combo Pack features a Blu-ray disc with the film and special features in hi-definition, a DVD with the film in standard definition and a Digital version of the movie. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Shazam!” will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. “Shazam!” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

You can check out the official synopsis and special features breakdown below.

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

“Shazam!” 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD Special Edition contain the following special features: