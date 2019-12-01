Shazam! Is Now on HBO

Happy December! Today is the first day of the final month of the year, which means it’s time to cozy up and watch some of your favorite holiday movies. Luckily, one of the best Christmas movies of the year just dropped on HBO: Shazam!. The DC Extended Universe movie may not have been the best comic book film of 2019, but it was definitely the best holiday movie (aside from that one scene in Hustlers) and we’re excited to say that it’s hitting HBO just in time for the holly, jolly season.

Yesterday was wild. Stream Shazam! on your new TVs tonight. pic.twitter.com/dCU7x59XmV — HBO (@HBO) November 30, 2019

"Yesterday was wild. Stream Shazam! on your new TVs tonight," HBO tweeted yesterday.

If you don’t have HBO, you’re in luck, because you can get it for free this weekend! Comcast is giving thanks to customers by offering a big perk for the next few days. If you’re a customer of Comcast and an active subscriber of the telecom giant’s Xfinity service, you’ll have on-demand access to the premium network’s biggest hits, including Watchmen. The deal is active now through December 2nd, so act fast if you have some binging to do! You can learn more here.

David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam!, also tweeted about the movie hitting HBO:

Pleasantly surprised to see that Shazam is in its original aspect ratio on HBO. They’re not always great with that. So go watch Shazam on @HBO. It’s ponysmasher approved. #BlackBarsActuallyMeansMorePicture pic.twitter.com/ua2AGySrwY — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 1, 2019

"Pleasantly surprised to see that Shazam is in its original aspect ratio on HBO. They're not always great with that. So go watch Shazam on @HBO. It's ponysmasher approved. #BlackBarsActuallyMeansMorePicture," he wrote.

Shazam! was one of the more successful DC films in terms of critic response. The movie ended up with a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 385 reviews and an 83% audience score after 15,403 reviews.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! is now available for home viewing on HBO. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.