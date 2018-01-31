‘Shazam!’ Casts Lotta Losten

With filming now underway on DC Films latest project, fans are starting to learn more and more about director David F. Sandberg’s take on the hero formerly known as Captain Marvel. And now the cast just grew one person bigger.

Actor Lotta Losten posted on social media that she has joined the production of Shazam! The actor previously appeared in Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out. In a shocking coincidence, all of these movies were directed by Sandberg — turns out, Losten and Sandberg are married!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes! I have a role in Shazam! I can finally say that!

No! I can’t say anything else yet! But here I am with the director on set. He’s a great guy, I know him. (I love him! We’re married! I’m bragging!) pic.twitter.com/ybpRqbMM1M — Lotta Losten (@lottalosten) January 31, 2018

Losten would not divulge what character she is playing in the new film, and given the secrecy surrounding the film’s plot we couldn’t even make an educated guess that would amount to little more than a stab in the dark.

We do know that members of the Shazam! family will appear including characters like Freddie Freeman, who goes on to become Captain Marvel Jr. in the comic books.

Recent rumors have pegged This Is Us, Mr. Robot, and Luke Cage star Ron Cephas Jones was being eyed to play the wizard Shazam!, not to be confused with the hero Shazam! who will be played by Zachary Levi.

Jones has yet to be confirmed for the film, but we do know who the villain of the movie will be.

Longtime Shazam! villain Doctor Sivana will appear as the primary antagonist in the film, confirmed to be played my Mark Strong. The actor previously portrayed Sinestro in the Green Lantern movie alongside Ryan Reynolds, marking this as Strong’s second foray into DC’s big screen universe.

While speaking with Celebretainment about the role, Strong confirmed some of the influences on Shazam!‘s production.

“It’s a funny film.” Strong added. “It’s about a young boy who can become a superhero but still remains a young boy so there’s elements of Big, there’s elements of Stranger Things. I think originally the comic outsold Superman in the 1940s.”

With filming underway, Sandberg has been teasing some of the effects work that will be taking place, and Shazam! star Zachary Levi has been bulking up to get ready for his heroic turn.

Shazam! is scheduled to premiere in theaters on April 5th, 2019.